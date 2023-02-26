Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Rapper AKA’s Tombstone Removed to Prevent Sinking, to Be Reinstalled Next Week
Rapper AKA’s Tombstone Removed to Prevent Sinking, to Be Reinstalled Next Week
Africa

Rapper AKA’s Tombstone Removed to Prevent Sinking, to Be Reinstalled Next Week

February 26, 2023

By Mupiri Prince

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 26   —  Fans who visited the cemetery where rapper AKA was buried were surprised to find that his tombstone was missing, sparking rumours on social media that it may have been stolen. However, it has since been clarified by Josh Kenp, the Operations Manager of Authentic Stones, that the tombstone was removed by the stone mason to prevent it from sinking into the ground.

Kenp explained that the tombstone could not be erected on the same day as the funeral and was only present for the burial to be unveiled. After the burial, the mason needed to create a concrete foundation before installing the tombstone to prevent it from sinking. However, installations are not authorized on weekends at the Westpark Cemetery where AKA has been laid to rest, and so the tombstone will be installed during the week when the foundation can be constructed.

 

The family is aware that the tombstone was removed and has given permission for it to be reinstalled. With special permission granted by the cemetery, Kenp has promised to reinstall the tombstone either this week or next week.  – Namibia Daily News

 

Post Views: 126
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Geingob Congratulates Tanzanian President John Magufuli.

November 2, 2020

Malawi joins Namibia in Group B

July 6, 2021

East African Community calls for closer cooperation with...

May 25, 2022

Mozambican president inaugurates new airport funded by China

November 30, 2021

CEMAC Ministers Endorse African Energy Week 2022

December 1, 2021

SADC concerns over travel bans

November 28, 2021

President Geingob arrives back in Namibia..

July 18, 2021

Infrastructure highlighted as ‘crucial’ for industrialization in Central...

September 26, 2018

S. Africa urges increased support for developing countries...

December 4, 2018

Zimbabwean journalist shows confidence in Chinese vaccine following...

February 23, 2021

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.