Rapper AKA’s Tombstone Removed to Prevent Sinking, to Be Reinstalled Next Week

By Mupiri Prince

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 26 — Fans who visited the cemetery where rapper AKA was buried were surprised to find that his tombstone was missing, sparking rumours on social media that it may have been stolen. However, it has since been clarified by Josh Kenp, the Operations Manager of Authentic Stones, that the tombstone was removed by the stone mason to prevent it from sinking into the ground.

Kenp explained that the tombstone could not be erected on the same day as the funeral and was only present for the burial to be unveiled. After the burial, the mason needed to create a concrete foundation before installing the tombstone to prevent it from sinking. However, installations are not authorized on weekends at the Westpark Cemetery where AKA has been laid to rest, and so the tombstone will be installed during the week when the foundation can be constructed.

The family is aware that the tombstone was removed and has given permission for it to be reinstalled. With special permission granted by the cemetery, Kenp has promised to reinstall the tombstone either this week or next week. – Namibia Daily News