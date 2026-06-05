Africa CDC, WHO launch continental Ebola preparedness, response plan

ADDIS ABABA/GENEVA, June 5– The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday launched a continental Ebola outbreak preparedness and response plan, aiming to coordinate efforts to contain the outbreak.

Addressing a joint virtual press conference, heads of the Africa CDC and WHO said that the newly launched plan will serve as a coordinated framework to support affected states, strengthen preparedness and protect Africa’s health security.

The plan aims to raise 518 million U.S. dollars to support African countries to prepare for, rapidly detect and respond to the outbreak for the period between June and November 2026.

Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya said that the joint plan “gives the continent a clear path to act with speed and unity to save lives, support the affected countries, and protect neighboring communities.”

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, for his part, underscored the urgent need for enhanced collaboration among the affected and at-risk countries as well as continental and international partners.

“Containing Ebola depends on political commitment, sustained financing and the trust and engagement of communities,” Tedros said. “This plan places communities at the center, because without their participation, contact tracing falters, safe care is delayed, and transmission continues.”

The six-month plan brings together governments, partners and communities under a unified “One Response” approach to strengthen outbreak response measures, including emergency coordination, disease surveillance, laboratory testing, infection prevention and control, clinical care, community engagement, research, logistics and support for essential health services. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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