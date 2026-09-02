Tanzania’s energy regulator cuts fuel prices for September

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept. 2– Tanzania’s Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by an average of about 100 Tanzanian shillings (about 0.04 U.S. dollars) per liter for September, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

EWURA said the maximum retail price of petrol was cut by 102 shillings per liter and diesel by 101 shillings, reflecting changes in global oil prices. In the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, petrol will sell at 3,796 shillings per liter, down from 3,898 shillings in August, while diesel will fall to 3,877 shillings from 3,978 shillings.

Meanwhile, the price of kerosene will decline to 3,713 shillings from 4,003 shillings, the statement said. EWURA said oil companies may sell petroleum products below the prescribed maximum prices but warned operators against exceeding the caps.

The regulator urged fuel stations to display current prices and issue electronic receipts for all purchases, saying the receipts would help handle consumer complaints over fuel prices or quality. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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