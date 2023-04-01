Namibia dominates Jersey in a one-sided affair at the World Cup Qualifiers

Staff Writer

WINDHOEK, April 1 — Namibia registered a commanding 8-wicket victory over Jersey on the fourth day of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off held in Namibia. After carrying the momentum from their previous win, Namibia’s Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann, and Ben Scholtz quickly picked up wickets, leaving Jersey struggling at 32/3 after 11 overs.

However, Jersey’s Jonty Jenner and Josh Lawrenson added 80 runs from 104 balls to bring their team back into the game. But just when Jersey seemed to be gaining momentum, Shikongo’s scorching inswinger dismissed Lawrenson, setting off a flurry of wickets for Jersey.

Jenner remained the only hope for Jersey and compiled a useful 73 runs. However, the Namibian bowlers kept picking up wickets at regular intervals, and Jersey was eventually bowled out for 215 runs in the 50th over.

Chasing a modest target of 216 runs, Namibia lost both their openers, Shaun Fouche and Nikolaas Davin, within the first four overs. However, Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus arrived at the crease and played a crucial role in his team’s victory.

Erasmus, who had played a vital knock in their previous match, continued in the same vein and launched back-to-back fours off Julius Sumerauer in the seventh over. Michael van Lingen, who had scored a duck and a single in the previous two games, also joined the party and took advantage of the situation.

Namibia scored 155/2 at the halfway mark, and the match was virtually over as a contest. Erasmus and van Lingen shared an unbeaten 198-run partnership, with van Lingen scoring his fourth ODI century and finishing on 88 not out.

With this emphatic win, Namibia has earned two important points and raised their net run rate, giving them a significant advantage in their quest for a top-two finish in the competition. Namibia’s impressive performance is sure to boost their confidence as they look ahead to their upcoming matches in the tournament. – Namibia Daily News