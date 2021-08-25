Kenya partners with TikTok to promote wildlife conservation amid threats

NAIROBI, August 25 — Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) on Tuesday launched a partnership with the Chinese short video sharing platform, TikTok to raise awareness on the importance of conserving iconic wildlife species.

TikTok’s partnership with KTB, the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and Conservation International will spotlight the spectacular migration of wildebeest from Tanzania to Kenya to the global audience, while rooting for collective action to protect species.

“We are delighted to partner with Kenya Tourism Board, IFAW and Conservation International to bring the Great Migration and the topic of wildlife conservation to our global community,” said Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok’s Content Operations Manager for Africa.

Global audiences will be able to watch the spectacular migration of wildebeest from Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park to Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Park via TikTok’s LIVE platform from August 25 to 29.

“Through TikTok’s LIVE feature, we hope to bring this global phenomenon closer to everyone around the world, connecting people with a shared passion for wildlife, nature and conservation,” said Sidwaba.

Jeffrey Wu, an award winning wildlife photographer and experts from renowned local conservation groups will feature in sessions aimed at educating the public on the need to protect vital ecosystems.

The Great Wildebeest Migration, cited as eighth wonder of the world, has raised Kenya’s tourism brand besides underscoring the importance of conserving endangered species amid climatic and human induced threats.

Betty Radier, CEO of Kenya Tourism Board said a partnership with TikTok will showcase the daring crossing of wildebeest and zebras along the crocodile infested Mara River, and raise the visibility of the country’s wildlife treasures.

“Together with TikTok, we can engage the world with content and experiences from any part of the country and drive more awareness of our country and wildlife, especially during this time when travel is limited with the aim of curbing the spread of the virus,” said Radier.

Stacie Paxton, Vice President of Brand Communications and Marketing at IFAW said that leveraging new digital platforms like TikTok will educate a larger audience on threats facing wildlife and how to mitigate them at source. (Xinhua)