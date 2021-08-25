City of Windhoek responds to Namibian Newspaper article titled “fat salaries for city bosses” wage bill eats up Windhoek Bosses”.

Windhoek, 25 August – – The Namibian Newspaper in an article dated 24 August 2021 alleged that the Windhoek Mayor Dr. Job Amupanda is set to earn an increment in his allowance which is comparatively N$5,000.00 more than his predecessors.

The alleged increase in the allowance of Dr. Amupanda is factually incorrect.

Council meeting of 7 November 2019, (Resolution 270/11/2019) resolved that there would be

no increments to the allowances of the Councillors. This position was further re-confirmed recently in a directive received from the Minister of Urban and Rural Development,

Honourable Erastus Uutoni advised of a zero increment on Councillors’ allowances for the f year as per the approved City of Windhoek 2021-2022 budget.

The same information was shared during the budget presentation to the media on 23 August 2021, which the author of this article attended. In the same article, the author incorrectly stated that the approved budget for 2021/22 has

recorded a deficit of N$213 408 333.00, however, this amount is clearly indicated in the presentation made to the media that it is a surplus and not a deficit as reported.

It should further be noted that the City of Windhoek remains committed to prudent financial

management and principles of good corporate governance.

Therefore, journalists are hereby requested to kindly confirm their facts prior to publication and demonstrate ethical and responsible journalism in order to ensure the dissemination of

factual information to the public.

It is against this background that the City of Windhoek expects an apology and re-publication of the said article, with facts or a retraction, with

immediate effect.

Source: MUJIWA GEORGE MAYUMBELO

ACTING CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER