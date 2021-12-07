Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica Uganda confirms 7 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant
Uganda confirms 7 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant
Africa

Uganda confirms 7 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant

December 7, 2021

 

KAMPALA, Dec. 7 — Uganda on Tuesday reported that it has registered seven cases of Omicron, a new COVID-19 variant. Ruth Aceng, minister of health, told reporters that seven people traveling into the country had tested positive for the variant. She said five of them came from Nigeria and two from South Africa. Aceng said the cases have been isolated and are being monitored. “They are not severely ill. So there is nothing to worry about. They have been isolated,” the minister said. Aceng urged the public to remain calm and continue embracing vaccination. The minister last week said the east African country would keep its borders open despite the concerns over Omicron. Aceng said the country has adequate measures in place at the points of entry to detect importation of any variant. Ministry of health figures show so far some 7.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since the exercise started in the country early this year. – XINHUA

Post Views: 84
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UN special envoy to visit Zambia to assess...

May 28, 2021

November 16, 2020

3rd LD Writethru: Maldives FM elected new president...

June 8, 2021

Rwanda calls for unity as genocide commemoration mourning...

April 13, 2019

S. Africa gov’t says never tolerates any form...

November 9, 2018

UN chief calls on businesses to help ensure...

May 28, 2021

Vera Songwe advocates AfCFTA, digital identity, investment opportunities...

October 1, 2018

Ethnic conflicts kill over 160 in DR Congo’s...

March 12, 2018

Nigerian army blocks firewood traders in restive NE...

January 14, 2019

Wife of late S. African sportsman suing U.S....

May 7, 2021
Make your brand stand out!



100% secure your website.