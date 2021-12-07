Trending Now
Explosion hits U.S. military convoy in E. Syria: report
Explosion hits U.S. military convoy in E. Syria: report

December 7, 2021

DAMASCUS, Dec. 7 — Two explosive devices have ripped through a U.S. military convoy in Syria’s eastern province of Al-Hasakah, state news agency SANA reported Tuesday.
The blasts caused massive damage to the military vehicles at the Syrian-Iraqi border east of Al-Hasakah on Monday night, said the report, without giving further details. – XINHUA

