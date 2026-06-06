Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Mauritius limits entry of foreigners following Ebola outbreak
Mauritius limits entry of foreigners following Ebola outbreak
Africa

Mauritius limits entry of foreigners following Ebola outbreak

June 6, 2026

PORT LOUIS, June 6– The Mauritian government has imposed a temporary entry ban on foreign nationals who have traveled to, transited through, or stayed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Uganda, or South Sudan over the past 21 days following the latest outbreak of the Ebola virus.

Mauritian citizens and foreign residents holding valid work, residence, occupation, business, or student permits will still be allowed to enter the country but will be subject to a mandatory 21-day quarantine if they have visited any of the three countries within the previous three weeks.

According to the African Union, the Ebola outbreak in the DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan continues to pose a serious threat to regional public health.

Mauritian authorities will also require screening and risk assessment at points of entry for travelers arriving from affected countries. Any traveler presenting symptoms of the disease will be immediately isolated and clinically assessed.

The government has called for the 18th U.S.-Africa Business Summit, initially scheduled for July in Mauritius, to be postponed.

The Ebola outbreak was declared in the DRC and Uganda on May 15. The World Health Organization subsequently declared it to be a public health emergency of international concern. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 119
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Ethiopia offers support to citizens in S. Africa...

September 2, 2018

Global conference opens in Kenya to boost tourism...

February 16, 2026

Africa urged to diversify fuel supply, boost energy...

March 12, 2026

Global scientists urge for phasing out of hydrocarbons...

March 22, 2022

UN appeals for funding as floods displace over...

September 12, 2025

Zuma’s corruption trial case postponed to September

August 10, 2021

Zambia records 2.7 pct reduction in gender-based violence...

February 21, 2026

Uganda on alert following Ebola outbreak in DRC

August 5, 2018

Nigeria sets timetable for 2027 general elections

February 14, 2026

Namibia’s female sensation 200m sprinter wins gold in...

March 31, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.