Mauritius limits entry of foreigners following Ebola outbreak

PORT LOUIS, June 6– The Mauritian government has imposed a temporary entry ban on foreign nationals who have traveled to, transited through, or stayed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Uganda, or South Sudan over the past 21 days following the latest outbreak of the Ebola virus.

Mauritian citizens and foreign residents holding valid work, residence, occupation, business, or student permits will still be allowed to enter the country but will be subject to a mandatory 21-day quarantine if they have visited any of the three countries within the previous three weeks.

According to the African Union, the Ebola outbreak in the DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan continues to pose a serious threat to regional public health.

Mauritian authorities will also require screening and risk assessment at points of entry for travelers arriving from affected countries. Any traveler presenting symptoms of the disease will be immediately isolated and clinically assessed.

The government has called for the 18th U.S.-Africa Business Summit, initially scheduled for July in Mauritius, to be postponed.

The Ebola outbreak was declared in the DRC and Uganda on May 15. The World Health Organization subsequently declared it to be a public health emergency of international concern. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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