Russia places ICC president on Wanted list

September 26, 2023

MOSCOW, Sept. 26 — The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has placed President of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Piotr Hofmanski on the country’s wanted list, local media reported Monday.

“Hofmanski Piotr Jozef, Polish. Wanted under an article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” TASS reported, citing a statement from the ministry’s database.

In addition to Hofmanski, the First Vice President of the ICC Luz del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza and Judge Bertram Schmitt have also been added to the wanted list.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova on March 17 this year over an alleged war crime of unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children.

