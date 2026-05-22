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Iran’s IRGC says 31 ships crossed Hormuz in past 24 hours in coordination with its navy
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Iran’s IRGC says 31 ships crossed Hormuz in past 24 hours in coordination with its navy

May 22, 2026

TEHRAN, May 22 — The Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday that 31 vessels, including oil tankers, containerships and commercial vessels, had crossed the Strait of Hormuz within the past 24 hours in coordination with and under the protection of its forces.

In a statement published on the IRGC’s official news outlet Sepah News, the Navy said, despite attempts by the U.S. military, and the “unprecedented insecurity” it has caused in regional waters, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, its forces have made efforts to create a clear and safe route for the vessel traffic and the continuation of global trade.

The IRGC Navy said Wednesday that 26 vessels had passed through the waterway within the preceding 24 hours, stressing that vessels’ passage through the waterway must be coordinated with and approved by the IRGC’s naval forces.

Iran tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz beginning Feb. 28, when it barred safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following joint strikes on Iranian territory.

The United States has also imposed a naval blockade on the strait, preventing ships traveling to and from Iranian ports from transiting the waterway. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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