Trending Now
Home NationalEducation NASFAF Fails Students.
NASFAF Fails Students.
EducationNational

NASFAF Fails Students.

written by Anna Hepeni August 20, 2021

Windhoek,20 August 2021-Last year the Government with the Ministry of Higher Education made a deal with NSFAF to provide students with laptops to the value of N$180 million to help them with online learning whereby the GRN would meet students halfway. An amount of N$3 000.00 had been deducted from students’ non-tuition fees as a contribution but up to date no laptops had been provided. In July 2021 Kandume (NSFAF CEO) told students through the Confident newspaper that the distribution of laptops would commence during the second week of August 2021, but up to now nothing was distributed and no official announcement regarding this was made.

At the beginning of June this year NSFAF announced they started paying a portion of N$5000 to senior students but shockingly some students (especially 4th year students / 2018 awardees) up to date didn’t receive anything even though the majority of students received theirs already in June. Now payments have stopped suddenly with no reason availed to them. The very same event happened in 2017 to final year students whereby they didn’t receive their whole amount of non-tuition fees as per their contracts even though NSFAF is claiming that it has paid all.
Upon hearing that the students will demonstrate, they started paying few students, but the majority still didn’t get their money. Other students received the money at the end of May while some were told to remain patient. According to some students, they are busy with research projects and don’t have money to carry out their projects and NSFAF was their only hope.

According to one of the students “they organised 2 WhatsApp groups for the demonstration that was supposed to happen last week Friday regarding the issues. The student leader however has stopped the students from demonstrating, telling them to remain patient. Everyone on these groups had posted the problems they are facing with NASFAF and then the group leader had summed them up. He asked them to forward it to all the media. Students feel like NASFAF has failed them by not delivering what was promised.

marymutonga@namibiadailynews.info
Mary Mutonga

Post Views: 6
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

National Safe Schools Framework launched

September 13, 2018

FNB Far North gives back to community

February 8, 2019

NSFAF, Nanso to hold crunch talks on Thursday

June 26, 2018

UNAM postpones Online Registratin for Senior Students

January 16, 2018

History will applaud Hangula: Pohamba

July 31, 2018

Schools reopen after chemical plant blast in E...

March 25, 2019

Namibia, UNESCO-China Funds-in-Trust launch Kopano online forum to...

March 9, 2019

Schools get needle in arm after corporates donate...

May 19, 2019

Okonduanue learners welcome MTC donated classrooms.

November 20, 2020

SADC ministers review implementation of science, education programmes

June 12, 2019