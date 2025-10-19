Typhoon Fengshen forecast to move into eastern South China Sea

HAIKOU, Oct. 19 — Typhoon Fengshen, the 24th typhoon of the year, is expected to move into the eastern waters of the South China Sea around Sunday evening, with its intensity gradually strengthening, local authorities said.

The typhoon is forecast to reach peak intensity at the level of a severe tropical storm or typhoon, with wind speeds ranging from 30 to 35 meters per second, according to the meteorological bureau of south China’s Hainan Province.

Starting from Tuesday, influenced by a southward-moving cold front, the typhoon is expected to turn southwest over the northern waters of the South China Sea, moving toward the sea area southeast of Hainan Island while gradually weakening.

The meteorological bureau issued a Level IV maritime typhoon warning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, while the Hainan provincial committee for disaster prevention, mitigation and relief has activated a Level IV maritime typhoon emergency response. (Xinhua)

