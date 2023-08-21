Lavva Surrenders to Police

By Lylie Happiness

Windhoek, August 21.-wanted suspect, Wilhelm Modestus, also known as Lavva, has turned himself in to Serious Crime officers in Windhoek at 10:10 AM today.

Lavva had been evading authorities after five of the suspects involved in the case were apprehended in Windhoek following an intensive manhunt spanning several days.

These suspects are linked to the killing of Patrick Hawala Hamupunda, known as Waka, who was tragically killed on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at approximately 4:40 PM at a residence on Mungunda Street in Katutura.

Lavva is now in custody and is expected to appear in court either tomorrow or on Wednesday for further legal proceedings.- Namibia Daily News