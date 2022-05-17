Trending Now
National

Two arrested and others on the run from illegal timber factory in Kavango West

May 17, 2022

By Nankali za Muserengwa.

NKURENKURU, 17 May 2022 – Two people have been arrested, and their equipment seized, for illegally cutting trees in Kavango West, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism said in a statement on Tuesday.

In addition to the two arrests, about 4 000 pieces of timber, cutting machines, and two vehicles were confiscated at a hidden timber factory deep in the forest in Kavango West, while other suspects disappeared into the forest to avoid capture by the forestry ministry’s law enforcement patrol team.

Cutting timber without a permit in Namibia is illegal and punishable by law.

In the same statement ministry also requested the public to provide information about any suspected illegal timber operation to their nearest offices or the police.

“Those intending to venture into these illegal operations are warned that the ministry will deal harshly with them including a potential of losing items which are used in the commission of such crime,” the statement concluded – Namibia Daily News

