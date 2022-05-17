Scarcity of taxis in some Swakopmund suburbs affecting residents

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 17 May 2022 – The scarcity of taxis in Tamariskia and Ocean View is becoming a big concern to residents, who can sometimes wait up to 30 minutes without getting a ride, which sometimes makes people, particularly shift workers, late for work.

The fortunate ones are those with taxi driver friends they could call in time of need to pick them up or else they would have to bear the long roadside wait.

There are lucky days, however, but sometimes one would need to walk to the nearby Shell service station, or even the four-way stop that’s also close, if in a hurry to get to their preferred destinations.

“I have to wake up earlier if I don’t want to miss work because sometimes it’s a struggle to get a taxi sooner, although sometimes I don’t have to stand much longer before I could get a cab,” a concerned customer complained.

Taxi drivers claim that sometimes they don’t reach those areas because there are hardly any customers especially during the day, leaving residents struggling to get a taxi.

“It would be a waste of time and my petrol to travel with one person from Ocean View all the way to town, without getting a single customer along the way. That’s why sometimes we don’t reach those areas,” said Thommy, a Swakopmund taxi driver. – Namibia Daily News

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.