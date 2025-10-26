4 killed, 16 injured in eastern Afghanistan road accident

KABUL, Oct. 26 — At least four commuters were killed and 16 others injured when a truck collided with Hilux vehicle in eastern Afghanistan’s Ghazni province, local media outlet TOLOnews reported on Sunday, citing provincial officials.

The accident took place on the outskirts of Qarabagh district along the highway linking the capital Kabul to southern Kandahar province, killing four commuters on the spot and injuring 16 others, according to the officials.

Officials attributed the crash primarily to reckless driving.

Road mishaps due to reckless driving on congested roads and lack of traffic signs on dilapidated highways are one of the leading causes of deaths in the war-ravaged country. (Xinhua)

