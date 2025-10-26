Trending Now
Home International 4 killed, 16 injured in eastern Afghanistan road accident
4 killed, 16 injured in eastern Afghanistan road accident
InternationalMiddle Easttragedy

4 killed, 16 injured in eastern Afghanistan road accident

October 26, 2025

KABUL, Oct. 26 — At least four commuters were killed and 16 others injured when a truck collided with Hilux vehicle in eastern Afghanistan’s Ghazni province, local media outlet TOLOnews reported on Sunday, citing provincial officials.

The accident took place on the outskirts of Qarabagh district along the highway linking the capital Kabul to southern Kandahar province, killing four commuters on the spot and injuring 16 others, according to the officials.

Officials attributed the crash primarily to reckless driving.

Road mishaps due to reckless driving on congested roads and lack of traffic signs on dilapidated highways are one of the leading causes of deaths in the war-ravaged country. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 9
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

China raises additional tariffs to 84 pct on...

April 9, 2025

udge killed amid rising violence in western Ecuador

October 17, 2025

IAEA chief urges military restraint as drone detonates...

September 26, 2025

Russia requests urgent UN Security Council meeting on...

August 23, 2025

UN releases 600,000 USD to aid Pakistan’s monsoon...

August 27, 2025

Kremlin says Russia ready for dialogue on Ukraine

September 15, 2025

Many Africans wary of COVID-19 vaccination amid ongoing...

September 22, 2021

Ukraine, Russia prepare for peace talks in Istanbul...

May 15, 2025

Moscow destroys over a dozen Ukrainian drones: mayor

September 23, 2025

Türkiye’s quake death toll exceeds 35,000, as intensifying...

February 15, 2023
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.