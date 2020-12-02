TURKISH AIRLINES COMMENCES CARGO ROUTE OUT OF NAMIBIA

Windhoek, Dec 2-The renowned Turkish Airlines have expanded its footprint in Africa and has commenced with a scheduled cargo operation once a week between Istanbul – Johannesburg – Windhoek permanently.

The newly established cargo route is operational under the singed Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA) between the Government of the Republic of Namibia and the Republic of Turkey to promote international commercial air transport services and, business and trade between the two countries.

The Turkish Airlines has increased its number of destinations for direct cargo services to fifteen by adding Windhoek to its Africa networks.

“The Turkish Airlines is looking forward to strengthening the export trade between and Namibia and believe that we can support the export market with service and expectation they deserve”, says Serkan Sonmez, Cargo Sales Director for Africa.

Namibia Airports Company warmly welcomes the Turkish airline at our flagship airport, Hosea Kutako International Airport amid the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to have Turkish Airlines on Board during these tough times and the establishment of this new route will add value to the enhancement of promoting Namibia as the logistic hub”, explains Bisey /Uirab, NAC CEO.

Airlines calling at Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) since September 2021 are Air Namibia, Airlink, FlyWestair, Ethiopian Airways, Eurowings, and the Turkish Airlines.

Robert Maseka mrobert@namibiadailynews.info