Angola prepares to launch biometric passport

LUANDA, June 3 — Angola plans to launch the first biometric passport model in the last quarter of 2021, the Migration and Foreigners Service told the press on Wednesday.

According to the service, the intention is to avoid fraud or forgery.

The service said, “at this moment we are hitting the last technological details and we intend to launch the biometric passport in the last quarter of 2021.”

According to the migration authorities, the government also plans to start a new general census of the foreign population living in the country. (Xinhua)