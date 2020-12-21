Germany wants to restrict travel with UK and South Africa: spokesperson.

BERLIN, Dec. 21 -- A German government spokesperson announced on Sunday that Germany plans to limit travel possibilities with the UK and South Africa.Due to the new variant of the coronavirus, travel between Germany and the UK as well as with South Africa is to be restricted, government spokesperson Martina Fietz announced via Twitter.A corresponding regulation is currently being drafted. Germany is also in contact with its European partners, according to the tweet.The spread of the virus variant could be a coincidence. The mutations do not necessarily give the virus a selection advantage, even if that is possible, a leading German virologist Christian Drosten tweeted on the same day. Xinhua