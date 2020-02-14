Tunisia’s Islamist party says not to give confidence to new gov’t

TUNIS, Feb. 14-- The Tunisian Islamist party Ennahdha (Renaissance) threatened not to grant confidence to the new government of Elias Fakhfakh, yet to be announced Friday evening. "Ennahdha will not support a government that does not respect the voters' will and representatives in parliament," said Abdelkarim Harouni, Ennahdha consultative assembly chairman, in a statement. Harouni emphasized his party "is working on forming a national unity government." He added that Ennahdha, which has a majority of 54 seats in parliament, rejects Prime Minister-designate Elias Fakhfakh's exclusion of the Heart of Tunisia party, which has 38 seats, from his new government's lineup. Xinhua