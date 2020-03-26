China to recruit retired teachers to support universities in western regions

BEIJING, March 26 -- The Chinese Ministry of Education has launched a campaign recruiting a batch of retired teachers to support the development of universities in western regions. The veteran teachers are expected to impart advanced teaching methods and scientific research concepts to teachers of the aided universities in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Yunnan Province, said the ministry. The campaign aims to ease the pressure of talent shortages that are faced by industries and enterprises in the western areas, said the ministry. About 120 to 140 retired teachers will be selected, said the ministry, adding the first batch of the recruits is scheduled to start in the spring semester of 2020. In addition, the ministry called for more retired teachers to engage in this campaign to better promote the development of universities in western China. Xinhua