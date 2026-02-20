Trending Now
Myanmar issues ban on e-cigarettes
Myanmar issues ban on e-cigarettes

February 20, 2026

YANGON, Feb. 20 — Myanmar has banned the import, sale and use of e-cigarettes, e-shisha and related accessories, according to the Ministry of Health on Friday.

The ban was issued by the Ministry of Health under authorization from the Cabinet on Feb. 18, prohibiting the importation, exportation, sale, possession, storage, carrying, distribution, use and consumption of e-cigarettes and related accessories, as well as electronic shisha.

The ban is enforced under the Essential Supplies and Services Law, the ministry said. Kyaw Kan Kaung, deputy director general of the Department of Public Health, said e-cigarettes have become increasingly popular among young people, not only in Myanmar but also in other countries.

Many also believe e-cigarettes are less dangerous than cigarettes, but that is completely wrong, he said, adding that e-cigarettes can directly damage the lungs and contain highly addictive nicotine, heavy metals and other toxic substances.

The ban was imposed to protect public health, particularly among young people, according to him. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

