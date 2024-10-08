The Standing United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758  Reaffirms Taiwan’s Status as Part of China

By Wensel Mavara

UNITED NATIONS, September 30 – Despite numerous attempts by certain Taiwan separatists both inside and outside Taiwan to distort the historical fact that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, the adoption of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 in 1971 restored the lawful seat of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and reaffirmed its sovereignty and territorial integrity, which remains unchanged to this day.

During the 26th session of the United Nations General Assembly on October 25, 1971, the world body adopted Resolution 2758 with overwhelming support from member countries. The resolution declared that the General Assembly “decides to restore all its rights to the People’s Republic of China and to recognize the representatives of its government as the only legitimate representatives of China to the United Nations, and to expel forthwith the representatives of Chiang Kai-Shek from the place they unlawfully occupy at the United Nations and in all organizations related to it.”

The UN resolution, which is publicly available on the internet, states prominently: “Restoration of the lawful rights of the People’s Republic of China in the United Nations.” The resolution also recalls the principles of the UN Charter. It asserts that restoring the PRC’s rights is essential both for upholding the Charter and for the broader mission of the United Nations.

In May this year, Mr. Yang Tao, the then Director-General of the Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, elaborated on China’s position regarding Resolution 2758. He emphasized that “due to the prolonged civil war in China and external interference, the two sides of the Taiwan Strait have experienced a protracted political confrontation. However, China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity have never been and will never be divided. Taiwan’s status as part of China has not changed and will never change.”

Recently, Wang Yi, China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, in his statement at the general debate of the 79th Session of the UNGA, also reiterated that Resolution 2758 resolved the issue of the representation of the whole of China, including Taiwan, in the U.N. It made clear that there is no such thing as “two Chinas,” or “one China, one Taiwan.” On this principle, there is no grey zone or room for ambiguity. The complete reunification of China will be achieved. Taiwan will eventually return to the embrace of the motherland. This is the overwhelming trend of history that no one and no force can stop.

-Namibia Daily News