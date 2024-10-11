International Youth Festival 2024: Empowering Global Youth

Uganda has recently hosted the International Youth Festival 2024, bringing together over 10,000 young people from across the globe. Held in the vibrant cities of Kampala and Jinja, the festival was poised to offer a unique experience, combining cultural exchange, knowledge sharing, and discussions on pressing global challenges.

The two-day event empowered youth from diverse fields including business, media, international cooperation, science, education, healthcare, and culture. Representatives from the largest African companies, young innovators, entrepreneurs, government officials, volunteers, influencers, and children’s organisations also participated, making it a dynamic, intergenerational event emphasising collaboration and progress.

The festival highlighted some of the most critical global challenges, focusing on topics particularly relevant to Africa. The agenda covered issues such as nuclear energy for Africa, ecology, healthcare, education, and culture – areas where young people can drive innovation and lead the way toward positive change.

Prominent leaders and experts from 45 countries lent their voices to the discussions. Distinguished speakers who participated in the opening ceremony and panel discussions included Sidronius Okaasai Opolot, Uganda’s Minister of State for Energy; Judith Obina Okumu, Private Secretary to H.E the President of the Republic of Uganda in charge of Political Affairs; Davis Akampurira, Advisor to the President of Uganda. International experts, including Alexey Semenov from Rusatom International Network, discussed the prospects of nuclear energy for Africa and environmental solutions.

The Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, the general partner of the festival, is committed to empowering youth through such events that focus on education and skills development. “The International Youth Festival unites young people from diverse backgrounds, giving them a platform to collaborate and shape the future they envision. At Rosatom, we are deeply committed to engaging with youth. We continuously offer a wide range of educational opportunities for foreign students and young professionals, empowering them with knowledge in various scientific fields. We support the aspirations of talented young individuals, as their success is important to us. Rosatom’s mission extends beyond constructing nuclear power plants; we are a multifaceted organisation, just like the young people we work with. Our goal is to help them learn, grow, and make meaningful contributions to society,” said Ryan Collyer, CEO of Rosatom Central and Southern Africa.

The festival has indeed fostered connections among global youth, providing them with a platform to enhance their cultural expertise and business acumen, build networks, and collaborate on innovative solutions for global challenges. The event highlighted the importance of nurturing young talent in Africa and beyond to meet future challenges and drive peaceful collaboration.