Trump slams Israeli prosecutors over Netanyahu corruption trial

WASHINGTON, June 29 — U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at Israeli prosecutors over the corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The United States of America spends Billions of Dollar a year, far more than on any other Nation, protecting and supporting Israel.

We are not going to stand for this,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform. He said the case would distract the prime minister from negotiations with Iran and with Hamas.

On Friday, an Israeli court rejected Netanyahu’s request to postpone giving testimony in his corruption trial, ruling that he had not provided sufficient justification for it.

The trial against Netanyahu has been going on for more than five years. In one case, Netanyahu and his wife Sara were accused of accepting more than 260,000 U.S. dollars worth of luxury goods from billionaires in exchange for political favors.

In two other cases, Netanyahu was accused of attempting to negotiate more favorable coverage from two Israeli media outlets. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 13