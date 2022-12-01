The Launce of Christine Mboma’s Marathon Sugar

Marathon Sugar announced earlier this year that Christine Mboma, one of our Olympic heroes, would be the Marathon Sugar Brand Ambassador as part of an endorsement deal on her path to the 2024 Olympics. We are pleased to announce the availability of the Marathon Christine Mboma Sugar 2kg, 2.5kg, and 5kg packs in stores across the country in support of this unique relationship. For many years, the company has had the honor of assisting in the athletic development of Namibian youngsters and has been proudly supporting the Marathon Sugar Quinton-Steele Botes (QSB) Athletic Coaching and Training Clinics. Marathon and Christine Mboma’s bond was cemented as a result of this opportunity.