Four things to look out for on Friday at Qatar World Cup

DOHA, Dec. 1 — The Qatar World Cup group stage ends on Friday with two places in the last-16 up for grabs: Here are some things to watch out for.

1. What will Brazil and Portugal’s attitude be?

We saw on Wednesday how France coach Didier Deschamps changed his entire side against Tunisia with first place in the group already assured and paid the price with a 1-0 defeat that almost put Tunisia into the next round.

Portugal and Brazil are in a similar situation for their matches against South Korea and Cameroon, so will Fernando Santos and Tite do the same thing?

If they do, it will certainly benefit their rivals’ chances of qualifying, but in Portugal’s case, a certain Cristiano Ronaldo will probably want to play as he looks to level Eusebio’s record of World Cup goals for his country.

2. Swiss will be tough to break down

The Swiss have the advantage over Cameroon and Serbia in Group G, with a draw enough to see them into the last-16. Murat Yakin’s side have shown they are a really tough side to score against and it took a thunderbolt from Casemiro to end their resistance against Brazil.

Expect a tight game against Serbia, who have plenty of attacking options with Mitrovic, Babic and Masovic and the Swiss would be wise not to sit back to merely soak up pressure as a goal would leave them on the ropes.

3. Ghana looking for putting 2010 in the past

The 2010 World Cup quarter-final between Ghana and Uruguay ended in controversy and arguably one of sport’s great injustices, after Luis Suarez was sent off for handball in the closing moments of extra time for saving Adiyiah’s goal-bound header in injury time and Gyan then missed his resulting penalty before Uruguay went through in a penalty shootout.

The current Ghana team prefer not to talk about revenge for that incident, but if they can knock Uruguay out of the tournament, what happened 12 years ago in South Africa, would make it extra sweet.

Most eyes will be on Ghana’s exciting midfielder, Mohammed Kudos: a player, who is living up to the hype here in Qatar.

4. Can Uruguay find their football?

Uruguay were very poor in their 2-0 defeat to Portugal, only briefly springing to life after falling behind to Bruno Fernandes’ opening goal, but failing to create hardly anything in attack.

Coach Diego Alonso was criticized for his conservative tactics and especially for his use of Fede Valverde, who was shackled in a central midfield role, when his strength is surging forward.

Uruguay have to change their attitude and their style against a Ghana that scores goals, but also conceded them, as their 3-2 defeat to Portugal and 3-2 win against South Korea make clear. (Xinhua)