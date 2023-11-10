Keynote Highlights from Mr. Onno Amutenya at GIPAN AGM

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, November 10 — In a recent address at the Government Institution Pensioners Association of Namibia (GIPAN) AGM, Mr. Onno Amutenya, Acting CEO/Principal Officer, shared insightful remarks that underscore the crucial role pensioners play in the GIPF community.

Mr. Amutenya expressed his delight at being among the esteemed attendees, recognizing the dedication and service of GIPAN members in shaping the foundation of GIPF. He emphasized the importance of their experience and wisdom, highlighting their role as a valuable resource for retirement planning.

Acknowledging GIPAN’s role in keeping pensioners informed about GIPF rules and benefits, Mr. Amutenya encouraged collaboration on member education initiatives. He stressed the potential of pensioners’ insights to guide active members in making informed decisions, ensuring a comfortable retirement.

Moreover, Mr. Amutenya emphasized the significance of physical and mental well-being in retirement. He suggested engaging in activities such as fitness programs, mental health support, social gatherings, and community building. This involvement, he noted, could profoundly impact the quality of life for pensioners.

Addressing the AGM’s leadership role, Mr. Amutenya touched upon issues raised by the National Executive Committee, including annual increments, representation on the Board of Trustees, and the possibility of extending the guaranteed period after retirement. He assured that ongoing studies would inform decisions to address these concerns.

In closing, Mr. Amutenya expressed gratitude to GIPAN for its dedication to the well-being of pensioners, emphasizing the importance of a collaborative partnership. He extended best wishes and thanked attendees for their contributions, looking forward to continued fruitful cooperation between GIPAN and GIPF.