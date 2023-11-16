Innovative Education at UNAM: Shaping Future Leaders for a Changing World

Trending Now
Education

November 16, 2023

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, Namibia – November 16 – The University of Namibia (UNAM), renowned for its commitment to progress and innovation, has embarked on a significant journey to modernize its academic offerings, aligning them with the demands of the 21st-century workforce. Acknowledging the increasing importance of real-world experience within academic frameworks, UNAM has infused its programs with practical skills and knowledge, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for success in the dynamic world of work.

A Commitment to Industry-Relevant Skills

Prof. Erika Maass, University Registrar, underscores UNAM’s proactive approach in addressing the imperatives of the 4th and 5th Industrial Revolutions. “We have undertaken a comprehensive transformation of our undergraduate programs to equip students with the critical skills and knowledge required to thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape,” she asserts.

Core Semester: A Transformative Learning Experience

In a groundbreaking move, UNAM has introduced a Core Semester into each year of its undergraduate programs. This unique five-week period dedicates significant time to honing students’ skills in areas critical for their professional and personal development, including ethical leadership, sustainability, project management, and critical thinking.

Flexible Learning Pathways for Personalized Growth

UNAM recognizes that every student’s journey is unique. To cater to diverse aspirations and career goals, the university has introduced versatile learning pathways. Alongside its traditional 4-year Honours programs, UNAM now offers 3-year bachelor’s degrees, further augmentable by specialized 1-year Honours courses. This flexible structure allows students to tailor their education to their specific needs and ambitions.

Alignment with Sustainable Development Goals

UNAM’s commitment to educational excellence extends beyond academic rigor. The university’s reimagined curriculum reflects its dedication to preparing students not just academically but also as responsible global citizens. Dr Ngepathimo Kadhila, Director of the Centre for Quality Assurance and Management (CEQUAM), highlights the alignment of UNAM’s programs with the Sustainable Development Goals. “Our curriculum is designed to embed ethical practices, entrepreneurial thinking, and environmental stewardship into the fabric of our courses,” he explains.

Industry Collaboration and Quality Assurance

To ensure its programs remain relevant and aligned with industry expectations, UNAM actively engages with stakeholders in the workplace. Dr Kadhila emphasizes the importance of this collaboration, particularly in the context of job attachments. “We work closely with industry partners to design practical attachments that provide students with hands-on experience and expose them to real-world challenges,” he states.

A Commitment to Global Standards

UNAM recognizes the importance of maintaining international standards in higher education. The university’s programs undergo thorough quality assurance reviews, with input from international experts. These experts assess the curriculum’s quality, including the scope and duration of practical attachments, ensuring that UNAM’s standards align with global best practices.

Conclusion

UNAM’s dedication to innovation and industry relevance is evident in its transformative approach to higher education. The university’s reimagined curriculum, emphasis on practical skills, and commitment to quality assurance position it as a leader in preparing graduates for success in the 21st century.

