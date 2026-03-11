Iran, Pakistan leaders discuss U.S.-Israeli strikes, regional tensions

TEHRAN, March 11 — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed regional developments amid U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, Iran’s presidential office said Wednesday.

In the call, Pezeshkian said Iran had entered negotiations with the United States with a “serious determination” to resolve disputes but came under the U.S.-Israeli “invasion” — the second time in recent months Iran had been attacked while talks were underway.

He said Iran does not seek conflict with countries in the region and would only target sites used to launch attacks against its territory, within what he called its legitimate right to self-defense.

Pezeshkian warned that if the international community fails to address the causes of the “imposed war and military aggression” against Iran, global security could become unstable.

Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s condemnation of the U.S. and Israeli “aggression” against Iran and expressed solidarity with the Iranian government and people, the Iranian statement said.

He also offered condolences over the death of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and congratulated Iran on the appointment of his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as the country’s new supreme leader.

Sharif said Pakistan was interested in strengthening ties with Iran and boosting cooperation among Muslim countries in West Asia, the Iranian statement read.

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Khamenei along with senior military commanders and civilians. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. assets in the region. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 62