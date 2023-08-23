Trending Now
National

MIRCO Refutes Misleading Claims in Namibian Newspaper’s Reporting

August 23, 2023

By Lylie Happiness

Windhoek, Aug. 23 — The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO) has strongly contested the misleading information published by the Namibian Newspaper and its social media platforms, urging accuracy and responsible reporting.

MIRCO clarified that a quote attributed to Ambassador Penda Naanda, Executive Director of MIRCO, about a fatal car crash involving Namibian individuals in Cape Town, was taken out of context. The Ministry emphasized that the information provided to the journalist did not support the narrative presented in the media. Additionally, MIRCO addressed claims that efforts to obtain information from the Ministry were unsuccessful, clarifying that accurate information was indeed provided to the journalist.

The Ministry highlighted its commitment to protecting and assisting Namibians abroad, especially during challenging times. MIRCO has been in close contact with the families of the deceased, offering support and facilitating necessary arrangements for repatriation. The Ministry expressed its condolences to the bereaved families and underscored the importance of responsible journalism in preventing confusion and panic.- Namibia Daily News

