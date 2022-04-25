Tap A Meal celebrates its customers

Windhoek – 25 April 2022 Tap-A-Meal Namibia’s favourite food delivery app has recognized and rewarded its Top-10 best customers with a heartfelt ‘Thank you for their loyalty. With a few swipes on the smartphone ordering and getting your favourite meal delivered to your door has never been more convenient. Partners and customers have been signing up to Tap-a-Meal in droves and some customers stand out from the crowd. Within a space of two years, the app has attracted 15,000 users and delivers around 350 meals every day.

Each of the 10 customers received their favourite meal free of charge and delivered to their house, work or wherever they happened to be at that time. The food ordering and delivery app have been going from strength to strength, even with the easing of the COVID-19 restrictions and restaurants and bars being open for business. The vast choice of partners that are signed up to Tap-a-Meal means that every customer can find and order something to their liking and have it delivered and enjoy it in the comfort of their home.

The Top 10 customers, just like the other clients just select their choice of food on the app, place their order and simply waited. One of the customers who received their favourite meal delivered to their door as a reward was Quentin Herbert. Upon receiving the food Quentin Herbert said; “Tap a Meal makes Windhoek feel more like other cities around the world. We too now can order online and pay to have food delivered to our doorstep with the press of a button, it’s so convenient. Apparently, I make a lot of use of it, but never knew I was one of the Top 10 users.”

The technology behind the food delivery app allows you to monitor how long it will take for the driver to arrive and track how far away they are. Payment is simple, pay cash, but no money needs to change hands, so even if you are hungry, but have no money in the house you can still pay for your food by simply swiping or using PayToday. If there are any issues with the order or the delivery, a dedicated customer service call centre is in place. This also ensures that constant improvements are made to the app its user-friendliness and functionality.

With feedback for our valued partners and customers, we constantly update the app functionality.

Tap A Meal will continue to deliver meals throughout the capital and reward its loyal customers.

Find it on https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=na.com.green.tap_a_meal_android&hl=en&gl=US