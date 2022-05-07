Young Namibians seize opportunities in e-commerce

WINDHOEK, May 7 — When young businesswoman Mutindi Jacobs opened Karibu Flowers in 2016, she did not anticipate abruptly closing the shop.

She eventually closed due to strain in running the business, forcing her to re-strategize. She diverted to e-commerce, creating a one-stop online flower shop, hoping to run the business more profitably.

“The flower business re-opened in 2019 online. The web version platform offers a sense of comfort to clients and reliable delivery of products,” Jacobs said.

Today, the business is reaping the fruits of e-commerce. “For the first time in my history of doing business, in the year 2020, we recorded seven figures in revenue,” Jacobs said. She had not looked back since.

E-commerce is fast emerging as a new force in business revitalization, with many entrepreneurs tapping into virtual platforms for diverse reasons.

CJ Dumeni, the founder of Chommie Application (App), a virtual food delivery platform, said running an e-commerce enterprise is more than just aimed at generating an income.

“I wanted to build a platform with an empowering supply value chain, creating opportunities for others, from those who prepare the meals to deliveries and add value for clients,” he said.

The virtual enterprise has since generated a substantial income, created employment, and promoted social progression.

“Regardless of your background, e-commerce is an avenue where the young and old can generate an income and thrive,” Dumeni added.

What is more, collaboration is deemed critical for enterprises in the e-commerce arena to flourish.

David Akinnin, the owner of Jabu, an online platform specializing in stocking and distributing products for small retailers, said that synergy is essential.

“Partnerships, coupled with tech talent, is from where the real value emanates. With e-commerce, we remove barriers such as physical distance and reach places where traditional models would not allow as a team,” Akinnin said.

The growing number of internet users in the country has further sparked e-commerce. There were 1.33 million internet users in Namibia in January 2022 compared to 1.31 million users in January 2021. While, Namibia’s internet penetration rate stood at 51 percent of the total population, according to the Digital 2022 Global Overview Report.

Emma Theofelus, deputy minister of information and communication technology, said that the e-commerce business also boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic when restrictions created the demand for online shopping.

“Running an e-commerce business means tapping into a truly global market. You are not limited to your local physical community, so scaling up means going global,” Theofelus said.

To promote safe trade online, according to Theofelus, Namibia is seeking to strengthen the country’s cybersecurity measures by setting up a response team to deal with cybersecurity incidents.

In the meantime, in partnership with Trade Forward Southern Africa, Namibia Trade Forum is also equipping young entrepreneurs countrywide operating in cosmetics, natural products, and agri-processing with practical elements of doing business online and leveraging e-commerce to access wider markets outside physical presence. (Xinhua)