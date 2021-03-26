Chinese movies gain growing popularity among Malawian communities.

Photo taken on March 19, 2021 shows a video show hall in Blantyre, Malawi. (Xinhua/Joseph Mizere)

In Malawi’s communities, Chinese movies packaged with supporting subtitles and local language translation are growing more popular among the youth as they view the movies as a window to the Chinese culture.

BLANTYRE, Malawi, March 26– Chinese movies have become one of the favorites among the youth in Malawi. With a wide range of Chinese movies available in the country, many people can now enjoy Chinese entertainment in video show halls, homes, and through the internet.

Luis Ndalama, 38, a businessman who has been running a videodisc business for over 15 years in Blantyre, the country’s second-largest city, told Xinhua that Chinese movies are become more popular among the youth in the country over the past years and this has boosted his revenue in terms of sales.Xinhua