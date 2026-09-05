Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Tanzania contains Mount Kilimanjaro fire by over 90 pct
Tanzania contains Mount Kilimanjaro fire by over 90 pct
AfricaDisaster

Tanzania contains Mount Kilimanjaro fire by over 90 pct

September 5, 2026

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept. 5– Tanzania has contained a fire outbreak on Mount Kilimanjaro by more than 90 percent, with firefighting teams working to extinguish the remaining flames, Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Ashatu Kijaji said on Saturday.

Kijaji made the remarks in Moshi in the northern Kilimanjaro Region after inspecting the affected area and briefing journalists on the firefighting progress. The blaze was first reported on Thursday at around 3:30 p.m. local time in Kilimanjaro National Park.

According to the minister, the government immediately deployed conservation officers and personnel from the Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) and the Tanzania Forest Services Agency (TFS), working together with the Tanzania Fire and Rescue Force, to combat the outbreak.

The remaining pockets of fire are mainly concentrated around tree stumps and valleys, where teams are first focusing on preventing further spread before dealing with smoldering stumps, she noted.

Kijaji added that the cause of the fire has not yet been established, noting that authorities would conduct a detailed assessment of the impacts on wildlife and other resources once the blaze is completely put out.

Helicopters have also been deployed during the past two days to support ground teams. Meanwhile, the minister assured the public that tourists, tour guides, conservation officers, and firefighters are safe, with no human casualties reported so far. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 34
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

South Africa working to address scarce, critical skills:...

September 1, 2021

Egyptian president reiterates rejection of attempts to displace...

April 25, 2026

Liverpool win at Burnley to move fourth in...

May 20, 2021

Cote d’Ivoire sets Dec. 27 for parliamentary election

October 31, 2025

South Africa rejects Ghana’s claim of xenophobic killing...

July 2, 2026

Qatar says Iran drafting announcement on talks with...

August 11, 2026

Forest fire breaks out on Mount Hyuga in...

December 9, 2025

Kenyan police evacuating people after attack on business...

January 15, 2019

7,000 Congolese flee to Uganda following rebel attacks

February 6, 2022

Kenya eyes affluent Chinese to boost tourism sector

February 15, 2019
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.