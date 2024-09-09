Swapo Newcomers, Elderly Members Face Stiff Competition at Pot

By Mutomba Wa Katali

WINDHOEK, September 7– The ruling Swapo party commenced the registration of delegates for its highly anticipated Congress elections this morning. The outcomes of this Congress are expected to force several politicians to bid farewell to their ministerial and parliamentary salaries and benefits as of March 21, 2025.

As a mass political party with widespread influence in Namibia, Swapo is preparing for a busy weekend. While some members were preoccupied with registration activities at Khomasdal’s Freeway Event Centre, the party’s Central Committee convened for a meeting this morning. This follows a successful gala dinner held last night, raising nearly N$20 million to support upcoming national and presidential campaigns.

Though media speculation suggests that Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah’s camp is expected to dominate the election results, young politicians appointed by the late President Hage Geingob may face significant losses. Many of these young appointees, placed in ministerial positions without solid constituency support, find their political futures uncertain until the final results are announced.

Critics have accused the late president of appointing unqualified young people from outside youth structures to high-ranking positions, and these decisions are expected to have repercussions this weekend.

Meanwhile, veteran Swapo politicians like Jerry Ekandjo, Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana, and Alpheus !Naruseb are struggling to make a political comeback. According to sources close to the party, their chances of returning to the forefront of leadership appear slim, with their legacies likely confined to Swapo’s liberation history.

There is also speculation surrounding Dr. Kaire Mbuende, a veteran diplomat who played a crucial role in Nandi-Ndaitwah’s successful campaign during last year’s party congress. However, his ongoing and contentious public divorce from comrade Maureen Hinda may hinder his prospects, with some party members questioning his suitability as a high-profile representative in future presidential campaigns.

On the other hand, youth leaders like Verna Sinimbo,

Gabriel Hakusembe, Veikko Nekundi, Ephraim Nekongo, and Sharonice Busch remain popular within Swapo and are expected to be among the top contenders in the Congress

