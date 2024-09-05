Empowering Women in Art, Celebration of Creativity: Open-Call (deadline 1, November 2024)

Trending Now
September 5, 2024

The African Women in Art Award, organized by NGO Women Empowerment and Development Community, registered in Zambia (number of registration 101/1501/2021), a non-profit dedicated to uplifting female artists across Africa, is now accepting submissions for its prestigious competition. This award celebrates the extraordinary talent of female artists across the continent, with a focus on seven countries in the KAZA region: Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Kenya. The competition aims to empower women by providing a platform to gain international recognition, showcase their work, and contribute to their communities’ cultural and economic development.

Key Details:

Who Can Participate: Female artists from Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Kenya.
Theme: “Our Mother Africa”
Categories: Drawing, Painting, Digital Art, Mixed Visual Art, Sculpture.
Submission Deadline: November, 1
Jury: The jury panel features a distinguished group of acclaimed artists, curators, and art experts from Africa and the international community, ensuring a diverse and comprehensive evaluation of the submissions. The panel includes Marina Ikoku (artist), Yanina Dubeykovskaya (trustee of Kalingalingagirls NGO), Victoria Chitungu (director of Livingstone National Museum), Ekaterina Dubeykovskaya (graphic designer), and Boet Nyariri (artist).
Prizes: Winners will receive cash prizes, exhibition opportunities, art residencies, and more, offering them the chance to elevate their careers and gain global exposure.

Why It Matters:

Discover Talent: Elevating both emerging and established female artists.
Global Exposure: Winners will showcase their work in galleries across Africa, Europe, and beyond.
Cultural Exchange: Celebrating diverse African perspectives through the universal language of art.
Economic Empowerment: providing opportunities to sell art and sustain local communities.

Join us in celebrating the creative voices of African women!

For More Information:
awaaapplication@gmail.com
+79175788430
+260971182176
https://kalingalingagirls.com/

