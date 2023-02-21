Trending Now
Statement on recent network interruption
Statement on recent network interruption

February 21, 2023

WINDHOEK, Feb. 21  —  MTC would like to sincerely apologize to all of its customers for the recent network challenges experienced.

On Sunday, 19th February 2023, a power failure at the coastal town of Swakopmund damaged one of the fibre ducts. This affected the WACS (West African Undersea Cable) services resulting in voice and data services being affected in the entire Erongo region. This failure, unfortunately, also affected data in the entire country with customers experiencing slow data speeds due to the alternative routes being congested.

The coastal failures are now fully restored and MTC continues to work around the clock to increase the capacity of the redundancy links.

MTC also performed an upgrade on our OCS (charging system) to make our service delivery more efficient. As is the case with such upgrades, some 0818… Aweh bundles were affected, and those numbers are currently being identified for reimbursement.

We therefore sincerely appeal to customers in this number range to be patient as we refund them during the course of today.

We are happy to report that all services are now fully restored and thank all our customers for their patience and continuous support.

 

