Gustavo Petro elected president of Colombia in second round of elections

BOGOTA, June 20– Gustavo Petro was elected president of Colombia on Sunday after defeating independent candidate Rodolfo Hernandez in the second round of elections in a very close race, the state-run National Civil Registry reported.

With 99.67 percent of polling stations reporting, Petro, candidate of the leftist Historic Pact for Colombia coalition, obtained 11,266,138 votes, or 50.48 percent, while Hernandez gained 10,546,163 votes or 47.26 percent.

The president-elect said on Twitter that this is a day of “celebration.”

“Let’s celebrate the first popular victory,” Petro wrote. “This victory is for God, and for the people, and its history. Today is the day of the streets and squares.”

President Ivan Duque tweeted that he had contacted Petro, who will take office on Aug. 7, to congratulate him.

Petro, 62, is a senator and former mayor of capital Bogota. (Xinhua)