Qatar suspends maritime navigation, marine activities amid heightened security concerns

DOHA, July 12– Qatar’s Ministry of Transport on Sunday announced a temporary suspension of maritime navigation and all marine activities as a precautionary measure to safeguard public safety.

In a statement, the ministry advised owners and users of all maritime vessels, including leisure boats, fishing boats, jet skis and other watercraft, to temporarily suspend sailing and all marine activities until further notice.

The ministry said the measure does not apply to vessels operating under international maritime conventions. It added that the precautionary measure was taken in coordination with the relevant security authorities, urging the public to comply with the directive and obtain updates only through official channels.

The United States launched a fresh round of strikes on Iranian military targets on Sunday, while Iran retaliated by targeting U.S. bases and facilities across the Gulf.

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior said three people, including a child, were injured after shrapnel fell during interception operations carried out in response to Iranian attacks.

The ministry said all those injured were receiving the necessary medical treatment. Qatar Foreign Ministry, in a statement, has strongly condemned renewed Iranian attacks targeting its territory and several neighboring countries, describing them as a flagrant violation of sovereignty, territorial integrity and international law. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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