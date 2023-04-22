Trending Now
Africa

Sudanese army says will help evacuate foreign nationals

April 22, 2023

KHARTOUM, April 22 — The Sudanese army on Saturday said it would help to secure the evacuation of foreign diplomats and nationals amid Sudan’s deadly clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

According to a Sudanese army statement, its General Commander Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan received calls from leaders of a number of countries requesting the evacuation of their nationals and diplomats.

“Al-Burhan agreed to provide the necessary assistance to secure this,” the statement said.

The army said the United States, Britain and France said they would “immediately” evacuate their diplomats and nationals from the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

The Saudi diplomatic mission has earlier left Sudan and headed back to the kingdom, and the Jordanian diplomats would be evacuated later, the statement said.

Sporadic clashes took place on Saturday morning around the Republican Palace and in areas south of Khartoum, despite a truce declared by the two conflicting sides, according to eyewitnesses.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating the conflict.

Until Friday, the clashes left over 400 people dead and about 3,500 wounded, according to the Sudanese health ministry. (Xinhua)

