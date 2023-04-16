Trending Now
Home NationalPolitics South African President to Host Namibian Counterpart for State Visit
South African President to Host Namibian Counterpart for State Visit
Politics

South African President to Host Namibian Counterpart for State Visit

April 16, 2023

By Staff Reporter

JOHANNESBURG, April 16  —  South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to host Namibian President Hage Geingob for a state visit to South Africa on Thursday, April 20, 2023. The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. It is expected to focus on political and economic issues of mutual concern, including regional, continental and international matters such as the situation in Eswatini, the conflict in Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), Palestine, and the Russia-Ukraine situation. South Africa and Namibia have close historical relations, and their bilateral relations are conducted under the framework of a Bi-National Commission (BNC), inaugurated in 2013.

The state visit will give the two countries an opportunity to evaluate the progress made in the implementation of the decisions of their BNC and to enhance economic cooperation, explore trade and investment, and identify new areas of cooperation. In 2022, South Africa imported R16.1 billion from Namibia, and in turn, South Africa exported R56.5 billion to Namibia. The visit will be preceded by a bilateral meeting between the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa and her Namibian counterpart, on April 19, 2023.

Namibia is a member of the Southern African Customs Union (SACU), and President Geingob chairs the SADC Organ on Politics, Defense, and Security Cooperation. The last state visit to the Republic of South Africa by the Republic of Namibia took place in November 2012, by former President Hifikepunye Pohamba. The upcoming visit by President Geingob is expected further to strengthen the relationship between South Africa and Namibia and help identify new areas of cooperation between the two countries.  – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 4
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

President Geingob Extends congratulatory mesage to the new...

March 20, 2021

Mozambican leader urges efforts against terrorism, COVID-19

February 3, 2021

Ambassador Maruta to investigate Kavango East Swapo leadership.

July 8, 2022

President Geingob to open SPYL meeting tomorrow

April 29, 2022

NEFF defiant about threat to arrest Amushelelo

May 13, 2022

NEEEF meaningless without 25 per cent clause: Venaani

April 17, 2018

Geingob urge parliament to create stiffer law for...

February 9, 2021

PDM leader condemns two-thirds majority power of SWAPO

October 28, 2018

SPYL wants prepaid water meters for Rundu

November 5, 2018

Ombudsman opens branch at Otjiwarongo

March 17, 2018