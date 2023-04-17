Former South African President Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial delayed again

By Prince Mupiri

Johannesburg, April 17 – The ongoing arms deal corruption case against former South African president Jacob Zuma is set to resume in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday. However, Zuma’s legal team is expected to file another application seeking the removal of State Advocate Billy Downer from the case, which may result in further postponement of the trial.

The previous hearing in January resulted in Judge Piet Koen recusing himself from the case due to Zuma’s upcoming application to remove Downer. The new application is expected to be based on allegations that Downer released Zuma’s private medical data to the press, a claim that Koen previously expressed skepticism about.

Although the trial is scheduled for Monday, it is unlikely to proceed as Zuma’s legal team is expected to file a new application seeking Downer’s removal. Meanwhile, Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan, whom Zuma is also privately prosecuting, have both filed motions to have their cases reviewed and dismissed. These applications were heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court last month, and a decision is pending. – Namibia daily News