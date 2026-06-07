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Pakistan pursuing comprehensive strategy to strengthen food security, food safety
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Pakistan pursuing comprehensive strategy to strengthen food security, food safety

June 7, 2026

ISLAMABAD, June 7 — Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that the government is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to strengthen food security, improve food safety and enhance agricultural productivity in the country.

In a message on World Food Safety Day, the prime minister said Pakistan joined the international community in reaffirming its commitment to ensuring access to safe and nutritious food free from the risks of disease and contamination.

Sharif paid tribute to farmers, livestock breeders, fishermen, researchers and all others involved in agriculture and food systems for their contributions to ensuring food safety and food security.

Referring to this year’s World Food Safety Day theme, “From Burden to Solutions: Safe Food Everywhere,” the prime minister stressed the importance of preventing, detecting and effectively managing foodborne diseases and hazards.

Sharif said Pakistan’s agriculture sector possesses significant potential due to the country’s fertile land, abundant resources and hardworking farmers, but faces challenges including climate change, water scarcity, population growth, changing consumption patterns and limited research capacity.

To address these challenges, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research is implementing a range of measures based on agricultural research and technology, he said.

He urged citizens to adopt safe food handling and hygiene practices and renewed Pakistan’s commitment to achieving a secure, nutritious and self-reliant food future. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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