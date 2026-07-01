South African anti-immigration group to stage weekly protests

DURBAN, South Africa, July 1 — A South African group that organized nationwide anti-immigration demonstrations has released plans to stage weekly protests until the government takes stronger action to remove undocumented migrants.

“We are marching every Thursday for as long as undocumented immigrants remain in the country,” Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, leader of the March and March movement, said Tuesday after thousands of protesters marched through the coastal city of Durban. Protests also took place in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town.

The demonstrations were organized by groups including March and March and Operation Dudula, which argue that undocumented migration contributes to unemployment, crime and mounting pressure on public services. According to police, 120 protest marches were held across the country.

While most remained peaceful, police intervened in several incidents involving public violence, looting and other criminal activities. Authorities have reiterated that while the constitution guarantees the right to peaceful protest, any acts of violence, intimidation, vigilantism or attacks targeting foreign nationals will not be tolerated.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his weekly newsletter issued on Monday, said the government is strengthening border management, improving the immigration and asylum systems, and intensifying efforts to combat illegal immigration through lawful enforcement measures. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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