Swedish parliament rejects Centre Party leader as new prime minister

HELSINKI, Nov. 3 — The Swedish parliament on Tuesday rejected Centre Party leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist’s candidacy for the country’s new prime minister, with 324 lawmakers voting against her nomination and only 25 in favor.

Only lawmakers from her own Centre Party supported the nomination, according to Swedish Television (SVT).

On Oct. 19, parliament Speaker Andreas Norlen tasked Thand Ringqvist with exploring the possibility of forming a government that could secure sufficient parliamentary support.

After consultations with other party leaders, she reported to the speaker on Oct. 26 that the political conditions for forming a centrist government did not exist.

Although Thand Ringqvist had not sought to become prime minister herself, Norlen announced last Thursday that he would nominate her for the post to conclude her government formation efforts with a parliamentary vote. She agreed to stand as a candidate.

Tuesday’s vote marked the second failed attempt to elect a new prime minister since Sweden’s general election on Sept. 13.

On Oct. 15, parliament rejected Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson’s nomination.

Norlen said earlier that if Thand Ringqvist’s nomination was rejected, Moderate Party leader and outgoing Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson would be tasked with exploring the possibility of forming a new government. He would have one week, from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, to complete the consultations. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 22