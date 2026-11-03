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Plane under security inspection at Sofia Airport over bomb threat: Interior Ministry
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Plane under security inspection at Sofia Airport over bomb threat: Interior Ministry

November 3, 2026

SOFIA, Nov. 3– Counter-terrorism units were checking a plane at Sofia Airport for possible explosive devices, Lyubomir Nikolov, the acting secretary general of Bulgarian Interior Ministry, said on Tuesday.

Nikolov told reporters that the plane landed “minutes ago” and bomb threats were made to various institutions.

“The unpleasant thing is that they have already started to include some of the airlines, which means that the plane’s course has to be changed and the appropriate measures have to be taken,” Nikolov said.

However, he assured that the authorities had followed established protocols and responded to every alert received. At present, there was no information indicating any specific terrorist intentions or planned actions. Security measures at airports had been reinforced, and the authorities remained on constant alert, ready to respond to any potential threat.

In previous similar cases, the email addresses used to send the messages had been identified, and the corresponding IP addresses had been traced to other European countries, he added.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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