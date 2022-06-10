Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Suspect of South African parliament fire intends to cow president by “terrorist” attack
Suspect of South African parliament fire intends to cow president by “terrorist” attack
Zandile Christmas Mafe, a suspect in connection to a fire at the South African Parliament, appears in the Cape Town Magistrates Court in Cape Town on January 4, 2022. - The fire began in the early hours on January 2, 2022 and devastated much of the parliament complex in Cape Town. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
Africa

Suspect of South African parliament fire intends to cow president by “terrorist” attack

June 10, 2022

CAPE TOWN, June 10 — Zandile Christmas Mafe, the suspect accused of setting fire to South Africa’s parliament in January, intended to intimidate President Cyril Ramaphosa into resignation by his “terrorist activity,” said an indictment released on Thursday.
The case was transferred to the high court in Cape Town for a pre-trial conference on Aug. 12, 2022, after a public prosecutor handed over the indictment to Mafe during his brief appearance in Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.
The indictment charged the 49-year-old with housebreaking with intent to commit arson and arson, terrorism, and theft.
Mafe was also accused of intending to disrupt Ramaphosa’s annual State of the Nation Address, which eventually took place in the historic City Hall of Cape Town, after the chamber of the National Assembly, the lower house, was completely destroyed by the fire.
Mafe’s move aimed to “advance the accused’s individual political and/or ideological and/or philosophical motives, objectives, causes or undertakings,” the indictment said.
The parliament fire starting on the morning of Jan. 2 lasted more than 70 hours, severely damaging the National Assembly building, and causing extensive damage to the century-old Old Assembly building that houses the National Council of Provinces, the upper house.
According to the public prosecutor, Mafe sprinkled petrol over items like cardboard boxes, paper and office chairs and used them to set alight the Old Assembly, before lighting bits of paper with matches to set fire to the National Assembly.  (Xinhua)

 

Post Views: 82
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

African countries Should prepare for a second wave...

October 30, 2020

15 killed in attacks on Burkina Faso military...

April 25, 2022

Zimbabwean president opens country’s premier trade fair

April 30, 2022

African leaders urged to ratify protocol on protecting...

January 31, 2018

Botswana to receive more COVID-19 vaccines in August

August 11, 2021

African influence on UEFA club competitions

September 24, 2018

S. African police arrest suspect in killing of...

September 14, 2018

Somali president stops impeachment motion against speaker

April 1, 2018

Poster: U.S. pays for anti-China misinformation in Zimbabwe

October 14, 2021

Zambia threatens to deregister churches and civil society...

February 16, 2018