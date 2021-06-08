South Africa president places corruption-implicated health minister on special leave

JOHANNESBURG, June 8 — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday placed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave, announced the Presidency.

This comes after the health department awarded a controversial contract to a company called Digital Vibes and paid it over R150 million (11 million USD) to do some communication work.

Digital Vibes is managed by people with connections with the health minister and who used to work for the department.

The statement released by the Presidency stated that this special leave would allow the minister to deal with the corruption allegations.

“This period of special leave will enable the minister to attend to allegations and investigations concerning contracts between the Department of Health and a service provider, Digital Vibes,” said the Presidency in a statement. “The Special Investigating Unit is investigating this matter and the President awaits a report on the outcome of this probe.”

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has been appointed to act as health minister until further notice. (Xinhua)